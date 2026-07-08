Pakistan's Shia Organization Holds Memorial Gathering for Ayatollah Khamenei in Karachi

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Pakistan's Shia political and religious organization, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), organized a memorial gathering in Karachi to commemorate the late Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, with participants also expressing their commitment to his successor, Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei, according to the event organizers.

The event, organized by MWM Karachi Division and Wahdat Youth at Britto Road in Soldier Bazaar, featured a documentary highlighting Ayatollah Khamenei's life and contributions. Religious scholars, community leaders, MWM officials, party workers, and local residents attended the gathering.

Addressing the audience, MWM Sindh Secretary General Allama Mukhtar Ahmad Imami described Ayatollah Khamenei's life as "a significant chapter of steadfastness, religious insight, and service" for the Muslim world. He said the purpose of such gatherings was to remember the contributions of influential religious figures, promote unity among Muslims, and reaffirm commitment to the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt.

Concluding his address, Imami urged participants to uphold patience, perseverance, and Islamic values, while also recalling the virtues and sacrifices associated with the family of the Prophet Muhammad.

Religious scholar Allama Sadiq Jafri said the current global situation required greater unity, intellectual harmony, and religious awareness within the Muslim community. He stressed that the collective interests of the Muslim Ummah should take precedence despite internal differences.

Allama Malik Ghulam Abbas emphasized the responsibility of religious scholars and seminaries to focus on the intellectual and moral development of young people. He called for strengthening religious education, promoting Muslim unity, and encouraging social harmony.

MWM Karachi President Kazim Abbas urged young people to play an active role in community service and the promotion of Islamic values. He said the challenges facing the community could be addressed through unity and mutual cooperation.

Other speakers, including Saim Jafri, also called on attendees to fulfill their religious and social responsibilities while emphasizing unity, patience, and perseverance.

The gathering concluded with special prayers for those described by the organizers as "martyrs of the resistance," as well as prayers for unity among Muslims, peace, stability, and the welfare of the Islamic world.