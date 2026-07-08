Jamia Najaf Skardu, Hosts Memorial Conference Honoring Ayatollah Khamenei, Speakers Emphasize Unity and Resistance

The event brought together a large number of religious scholars, academics, researchers, journalists, students, poets, and representatives from various segments of society. According to the organizers, the gathering was not merely a condolence meeting but also served as a forum for discussions on contemporary Islamic thought, the concept of resistance, the future of the Muslim Ummah, global political developments, and the vision of a modern Islamic civilization.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a tribute performance dedicated to the late leader and other martyrs. The event was moderated by Mohammad Ashraf Mazhar.

Addressing the gathering, Hujjat al-Islam Sheikh Sajjad Hussain Mufti said the conference was not only an occasion to pay tribute to Ayatollah Khamenei but also an opportunity to reaffirm commitment to his intellectual and ideological legacy. He stated that Khamenei devoted his life to promoting monotheism, justice, freedom, the dignity of the Muslim community, and the defense of oppressed people. According to him, the late leader's speeches, writings, and practical leadership gave new direction to Islamic awakening in the modern era and demonstrated that the teachings of the Quran and the Ahl al-Bayt could provide the foundation for a just and self-reliant society.

He added that Jamia Najaf Skardu would continue to promote Khamenei's educational, intellectual, and revolutionary mission.

Senior journalist and political analyst Qasim Naseem said history recognizes two kinds of people: those who live for personal comfort and those who dedicate their lives to a cause. He described Ayatollah Khamenei as an example of the latter, saying that he maintained a policy of resistance despite international pressure and encouraged the integration of modern science and technology with religious education.

Religious scholar Hujjat al-Islam Ashraf Tabani said that just as Lady Zainab preserved the message of Karbala, Imam Khomeini and Ayatollah Khamenei dedicated their lives to the revival of Islamic civilization. He stressed that while individuals may die, their ideas and principles endure. He identified Muslim unity, self-reliance, and resistance against oppression as the central themes of Khamenei's message.

Researcher and author Mohammad Hassan Hasrat described Ayatollah Khamenei's life as an example of faith, perseverance, and commitment. He said that martyrdom does not mark the end of an individual's mission but can become the beginning of a new intellectual and social movement.

Several other speakers also addressed the conference. Hujjat al-Islam Syed Sajjad Athar presented an elegy in the Balti language and recalled his meetings with Ayatollah Khamenei, highlighting his simplicity, insight, and compassion for the Muslim community. Dr. Syed Ahmad Rizvi said Khamenei's leadership demonstrated wisdom, foresight, and the ability to guide people through complex challenges.

Religious and political leader Mirza Yusuf Hussain said Ayatollah Khamenei's life reflected the principle of supporting the oppressed and standing against injustice. Anisul Hasnain, representing Al-Mustafa University, said Khamenei never compromised on the values of dignity and independence.

The head of Anjuman-e-Imamia Baltistan, Hujjat al-Islam Syed Baqir Hussain al-Hussaini, said history has repeatedly shown that martyrdom distinguishes truth from falsehood. He argued that Khamenei's death had renewed debate on oppression, imperialism, and global politics. Referring to the current situation in Baltistan and Pakistan, he stressed the need to strengthen the intellectual and religious education of young people.

He urged religious scholars, teachers, parents, and community leaders to work together in preserving Islamic values and ensuring that future generations remain connected to authentic Islamic teachings. According to him, Ayatollah Khamenei's message was not confined to one country but represented a broader call for dignity, unity, freedom, and independence across the Muslim world.

Presiding over the conference, Ayatollah Allama Baqir Muqaddasi said Ayatollah Khamenei was targeted not merely because of political differences but because of the ideological model of governance he represented. He stated that Imam Khomeini's vision of an Islamic system had gained global recognition under Khamenei's leadership.

In his concluding address, Jamia Najaf's Director-General, Allama Sheikh Mohammad Ali Tawhidi, said international discourse today frequently revolves around Iran and the United States. He argued that Ayatollah Khamenei's life, leadership, and funeral had significantly influenced global public opinion. He also called on universities and research institutions across the Muslim world to undertake serious academic work on the concept of a modern Islamic civilization.

The conference concluded with special prayers for Ayatollah Khamenei, unity among Muslims, stability in Pakistan, support for oppressed communities, and peace around the world. Speakers agreed that Ayatollah Khamenei should be viewed not only as the leader of Iran but also as an influential ideological figure and a symbol of resistance. They said his legacy would continue to shape discussions on justice, unity, self-reliance, and the future of the Muslim world for years to come.