Martyred Leader's Quranic Thought Echoes Across Pakistan's Academic Circles

ABAN24 - A new edition of the monthly journal Payam has been released, aimed at elucidating the Quranic thought of the martyred Supreme Leader Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei and acquainting Pakistan's scholars, thinkers, and elites with his visionary perspectives.

The latest issue of Payam monthly has been published with the goal of expounding the Quranic reflections of the martyred Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, and familiarizing the country's religious scholars, intellectuals, and elites with his outlook. The publication was produced in collaboration with the Iranian Cultural House.

Martyred Leader's Quranic Thought Resonates in Pakistan's Intellectual Circles

This special edition, regarded as a significant step in strengthening intellectual and religious ties between the neighboring nations of Iran and Pakistan, has been published by Pakistan's Al-Basirah Cultural and Research Institute and made available to thinkers and academics.

The foundation of martyred leader Imam Khamenei's Quranic thought rests upon a dynamic, solution-oriented, and practical approach to the Divine Book—an approach that views the Holy Quran not merely as a text for individual devotion, but as a healing prescription and a comprehensive blueprint for organizing contemporary society, establishing justice, and realizing the freedom of the Islamic Ummah.

Within this school of thought, continuous contemplation of Divine verses is regarded as the key to Islamic awakening, resistance against global hegemonic systems, and the strengthening of unity and brotherhood among diverse Islamic denominations. It is a school that strives to extract fresh answers from the heart of revelation and offer practical solutions to the political, social, and intellectual challenges confronting the Muslim world.

In this special issue, distinguished writers, translators, and researchers have endeavored to localize various dimensions of martyred leader Grand Ayatollah Khamenei's profound Quranic vision through well-documented, accessible writings tailored to the intellectual needs of the region, enabling university professors and Pakistan's academic community to attain a deeper understanding of the concepts and foundations of Islamic thought.



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