Iraq declares Wednesday public holiday for martyred Leader funeral

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi has declared Wednesday a nationwide public holiday to mark the funeral and farewell procession of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

Earlier today, Nassif Jassim al-Khattabi Governor of Iraq’s holy city of Karbala said that the county is fully prepared and has taken all security and logistical measures to host a grand farewell and funeral procession for the martyred Leader of Islamic Revolution.

The governor anticipated a huge turnout in Karbala, noting that massive crowds of mourners from various provinces across Iraq are already traveling toward the holy city to participate.

According to al-Khattabi, the funeral proceedings will be held in three distinct phases: An official state ceremony on Tuesday evening, a public funeral procession in the holy city of Najaf on Wednesday morning and the final procession in Karbala province on Wednesday afternoon.

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