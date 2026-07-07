Coffin of martyred Leader arrives in Najaf

AhlulBayt News Agency: The plane carrying the coffin of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and his martyred family landed at Najaf Ashraf International Airport.

The plane carrying the body of the martyred leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution arrived in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, as Iraqi media report a massive turnout of the country's people in Najaf and the holy city of Karbala.

Earlier, the spokesperson for the Najaf Governorate announced the full completion of security, service, and operational preparations for the funeral procession of the martyred leader of the Revolution, stating that over one million people were expected to attend the public ceremony in Najaf.

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