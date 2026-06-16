Israeli Minister Rejects Iran‑US MoU, Vows to Continue Operations in Southern Lebanon

ABNA24 - In a brazen disregard for international diplomacy, an Israeli minister has declared that the Zionist regime is not bound by the newly announced US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU) and will continue its aggression and illegal occupation in southern Lebanon.

Speaking to Israeli media on Monday evening, Israeli Science and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel, who’s a member of the political-security cabinet of the Israeli prime minister, said bluntly: “We are not a party to the agreement, and from our perspective, we will continue until we achieve the goal of disarming Hezbollah.”

She went even further, openly admitting the regime’s plan to maintain control over southern Lebanon up to the Litani River and Beaufort Castle while blocking the return of displaced Lebanese civilians.

“Realistically, we are deeply entrenched inside Lebanon, and we do not intend to withdraw from the areas we have controlled up to the Litani River and Beaufort Castle… we will not allow the population to return until Hezbollah is disarmed,” Gamliel declared.

Her remarks align closely with the prime minister of the Israeli regime, Benjamin Netanyahu’s own stance. Netanyahu told US President Donald Trump that while the deal is Washington’s decision, “we have our own interests,” effectively signaling that the regime will ignore any limits on its aggressions against the resistance.

In public statements on Monday, Netanyahu defiantly declared that “the struggle has not ended” and vowed that Israeli forces would remain in “security zones” in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary, despite Iranian demands for full withdrawal as part of the ceasefire framework.

Gamliel also accused Trump of stalling for political reasons, citing the World Cup, his birthday, Independence Day, and midterm elections.

These statements expose the Israeli regime’s true intentions to sabotage any path to regional peace and turn temporary occupation into permanent control.

The US-Iran MoU, announced on Sunday, includes a ceasefire across all fronts, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and 60 days for further negotiations on nuclear issues, with formal signing expected on Friday in Geneva, Switzerland. Israel’s open rejection of its terms underscores the regime’s isolation and its determination to perpetuate conflict rather than pursue genuine peace.

Tehran has warned that the consequences of Israeli provocations for regional peace and security will fall squarely on the United States and the Zionist regime.

The April 8 ceasefire halted direct US‑Israeli military attacks on Iran after a 40‑day war of aggression that began on February 28.

However, Israel has continued to strike Lebanese border areas and has now again struck Beirut’s Dahiyeh district, a Shia-populated area.



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