Liaqat Baloch: Ayatollah Khamenei Was Leader for Muslim World and Resistance Movements

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami Deputy Chief and Secretary General of the Muttahida Milli Yakjehti Council (National Solidarity Council), Liaqat Baloch, attended official memorial events in Tehran honoring Iran's late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei.

According to a statement, Baloch, accompanied by Jamaat-e-Islami's Director of Foreign Affairs Asif Luqman Qazi, participated in the "Farewell to the Leader" ceremonies, offered condolences, and attended the funeral prayers in Tehran. The events drew representatives of governments, religious leaders, and delegates from 105 countries.

Baloch also addressed an international conference at the Tehran Convention Center. During the visit, he and Qazi held meetings with delegations from Türkiye, Indonesia, Iran, Yemen, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Morocco, Palestine, Nigeria, and several other countries.

The Pakistani delegation also met Ayatollah Shahriari, Secretary General of the World Assembly for the Approximation of Islamic Schools of Thought, where discussions focused on the activities of Pakistan's Muttahida Milli Yakjehti Council and issues of mutual interest.

Speaking at the conference, Baloch said the late Iranian leader's death had elevated him beyond Iran to become, in his view, "a leader for the wider Muslim world and resistance movements across the globe."