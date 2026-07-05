Erdogan: Israel Must Not Be Allowed to 'Dynamite' US-Iran Peace Deal

AhlulBayt News Agency: Turkiye’s President Tayyip Erdogan has said that peace efforts in the Middle East could not succeed without regional backing, adding that Israel must not be allowed to “dynamite” the United States-Iran deal.

Speaking on Saturday in Istanbul alongside his Pakistani counterpart, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Erdogan said that “no solution that does not take strength from the will and contributions of regional countries can be lasting.”

“We are closely following the Israeli administration’s attempts to dynamite the (U.S.-Iran) deal … The current war-addicted Israeli government must not be allowed to drown our geography in the smell of gunpowder and blood again,” he added.

Erdogan has repeatedly accused Israel of trying to undermine the US-Iran memorandum of understanding, and has also repeatedly condemned Israel’s attacks in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

Delegations from the US and Iran convened in Qatar last week for indirect talks to advance negotiations following recent exchanges of fire.

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