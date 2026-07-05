Over 21,500 Palestinian Children, Including 1,022 Infants Martyred in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli forces have killed 1,022 infants among more than 21,500 Palestinian children killed during the Zionist regime's ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which entered its 1,001st day on Saturday.

According to official figures released on Friday by Gaza's Government Media Office, more than 21,500 children, including 1,022 infants, have been killed since Israel launched its war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.

According to the figures, the total number of Palestinians killed has reached 73,066, while 173,514 others have been injured.

Also, some 9,500 Palestinians remain unaccounted for and have gone missing since the war started. Gaza's officials suggest that the missing people could be buried beneath the rubble of demolished buildings targeted by the Israeli forces.

According to official data published by Gaza's Government Media Office, more than 90 percent of the buildings in the Palestinian land have been damaged or destroyed by the Israeli forces, while some 80 percent of the territory still remains under the Israeli occupation.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) voiced concern over the war crimes committed against the innocent children in Gaza, warning that more than 11,000 of these kids have suffered “life-changing” injuries, including up to 4,000 cases of limb amputations, many of which were carried out under extremely difficult conditions in hospitals and medical centers constantly targeted by the Israeli regime forces.

The Apartheid Israeli regime has worsened the situation for Palestinians, plunging the region into a humanitarian crisis.

For decades, and particularly in past years, humanitarian organizations from countries all across the globe have been issuing repeated warnings about the deteriorating situation of Palestinians.

In 2024, the Israeli regime was added by the United Nations to the international body’s annual “list of shame”.

The list features the names of serial offenders committing serious crimes against children.

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