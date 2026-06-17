Israeli attack, continued occupation of Lebanon will breach Iran-US MoU: Iranian FM

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, referring to the Iran-US deal on ending the war, warns that any Israeli attack on Lebanon or the continued occupation of the territories of the Arab country ⁠will constitute a violation of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Tehran and Washington.

Araghchi’s warning came during his meeting with ambassadors, chargés-de-affaires, and heads of foreign and international missions residing in Tehran on Tuesday, where he briefed the gathering about the Iran-US negotiations aimed at ending the war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran in late February.

He said the MoU reached between Tehran and Washington, will take effect simultaneously with its official signing on Friday, adding that a new round of negotiations between the two sides to reach a final agreement will begin soon.

“In the first stage, the most important development is the declaration of the end of the war. Based on the decision we made, the end of the war was announced on Monday morning, once the final agreement was reached—Monday, Tehran time, of course. However, the memorandum will officially enter into force on Friday,” he explained.

The top diplomat further pointed to the connection between Lebanon and the Israeli aggression there to the joint Israeli-US war on Iran, saying the two fronts became somehow connected and dependent on each other.

Iran considered ending the war in Lebanon as a prerequisite for ending the war with Iran from day one, similar to a ceasefire that was declared on all fronts, with an emphasis on Lebanon, he said, adding that the two parties of the MoU are the United States and the Israeli regime on one side and Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement on the other.

The objective of the deal will not be realized unless the war ends in Lebanon and Israeli forces withdraw from the territories they have occupied in this conflict, he emphasized, warning that any military attack and the continuation of the occupation from now on will be considered a violation of the memorandum.

Elsewhere, the foreign minister appreciated and thanked Pakistan and Qatar for their constructive role and efforts aimed at establishing peace and stability in the region.

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