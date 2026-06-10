Araghchi Warns U.S. Against “Further Miscalculation” After Missile Strikes on Southern Iran

"Despite its defeats on the battlefield, the U.S. opted to test our determination," the top Iranian diplomat wrote on X.

"Our Powerful Armed Forces will leave no attack or threat unanswered. Leave our region if you want to be safe," he stressed.

"History of the Persian Gulf has many chapters on dire fates of intruding outsiders," Araghchi concluded.

U.S. missile strikes destroyed two strategic water tanks in Sirik county, southern Iran, early Wednesday, cutting drinking water to several villages.

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Command said Wednesday that army and IRGC forces struck U.S. bases in the region in retaliation for American military aggression in southern Iran.



/129