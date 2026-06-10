Report: Signs Show Netanyahu Coordinated Attacks on Iran with the US

ABNA24 - As the Israeli regime launched new military aggression against Iran, once again the fingers of blame are pointed to Washington. Though media outlets said that the US claimed Trump last night asked Netanyahu to avoid attacks on Iran, after Israeli airstrikes on parts of Iran, signs are emerging about Israeli coordination with the US in its attacks.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ismail Baghaee announced that the US is directly responsible for recent violation of the ceasefire. "We cannot separate the Israeli actions from Washington's policies."

Baghaee added that "CENTCOM is fully cooperating with the Israeli regime in offensive actions and air defense, and whatever happens in the region, either the US is the violator of the ceasefire through attacking Iranian commercial ships or attacking southern regions or the Israeli regime attacking Lebanon in association with the US, the direct US responsibility is clear and Washington is responsible for consequences of escalation.

Israeli media admit coordination with the US

In Tel Aviv, some Hebrew-language media have acknowledged coordination with the US in the attack on Iran. In this context, Israel Hayom newspaper reported that the strike on Iran was coordinated with Washington.

Meanwhile, Axios quoted an American military official saying that the American military played no part in the Israeli regime’s aggression against Iran. However, Israel Hayom, citing a source, reported that the Israeli regime coordinated its strike on Iran with the US.

Earlier, Trump had claimed that during a call with Netanyahu, he urged the Israeli PM not to retaliate against Iran’s missile response to the ceasefire violation in Lebanon. Subsequently, Walla news alleged that the Israeli Air Force struck over 10 targets in Iran, including air defense systems and ballistic missile sites, a move that, according to Israel Hayom, was carried out in coordination with Washington.

Coordination with CENTCOM

Amid the aggression against Iran, reports have emerged of coordination between Tel Aviv and US Central Command. Israel’s Channel 12 reported that during the exchange of attacks between Israel and Iran, Israeli military chief of staff Eyal Zamir spoke at least three times with General Michael Erik Kurilla, the head of CENTCOM, all within less than seven hours.

Also, the Jerusalem Post reported that Zamir held several conversations with Kurilla following Iran’s missile strike on Sunday.

US backs Israeli attacks on Iran

Another layer of coordination between the US and the Israeli regime in the strikes on Iran can be traced in the statements of American officials. The American ambassador in Tel Aviv, for instance, claimed that Israel targeted missile launch platforms and infrastructure inside Iran. Mike Huckabee added that the Israeli army’s airstrikes hit ground-to-ground missile launch positions and military infrastructure deep inside Iranian territory.

Meanwhile, the Israeli regime’s air force issued a brief statement as it launched its attacks on Iran, claiming: “The Israeli Air Force struck Iranian military targets in western and central Iran.”

After that statement, however, the White House stayed silent, failing to respond to queries about the strikes and whether they were coordinated with the US. That silence, more than anything else, highlights Washington’s role in the attacks.

In the US, some senior figures of the Congress attacked Trump. Senator Chris Murphy for example, in a social media post said that this war was totally humiliating for Trump and the US power, and when Trump said he planned to call Netanyahu and asked him not to retaliate Iranian missile attacks, and Netanyahu retaliated within hours, this "compounds" the humiliation of Trump.



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