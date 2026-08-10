Senator Murphy: Trump has lost this war and every day US grows weaker while Iran grows stronger

AhlulBayt News Agency: US Senator Chris Murphy has delivered a scathing assessment of the ongoing war on Iran, declaring that President Donald Trump "has lost this war" and warning that every day the fighting continues, the United States grows weaker while Iran grows stronger.

In an interview on NBC News, the Democratic senator from Connecticut argued that the administration is facing a dire strategic reality, urging an immediate end to the hostilities even if it means accepting highly unfavorable terms.

Murphy highlighted that the cost to reopen the Strait of Hormuz increases daily, noting that a proposed deal currently on the table would effectively pay Iran $100 billion a year to reopen the critical waterway.

"What a victory for Iran," Murphy remarked. "At the end of this war, they get paid to reopen the Strait, they get paid to rebuild their military, they get paid to rebuild their support for proxies in the region."

Acknowledging the unfavorable terms, the senator stated he is willing to accept a flawed agreement simply to stop the bleeding.

"I am prepared to support a bad deal to end this war and reopen the Strait, because the only deal that is available at this point in time is a terrible, bad deal," he said.

The senator stressed the severe domestic economic consequences of the conflict, pointing out that ordinary Americans are bearing the brunt of the administration's military adventurism.

"People here in the United States get screwed, as prices go up, and up, and up," Murphy said. He noted that seven in ten Americans want the war to end, adding that "families are being bankrupted, as we speak."

Highlighting the immediate impact on daily life, Murphy pointed out that as children return to school, "filling up lunchboxes this year is going to cost them $4,000 more than it did last year. That is mostly because of this war."

Beyond the economic fallout, Murphy warned of the severe toll the war has taken on US military readiness. The prolonged engagement has drastically depleted America's defensive capabilities, leaving the country vulnerable to other global adversaries.

"We have used up almost all of our interceptors, the majority of our Tomahawks," he revealed. He cautioned that this depletion has "put the United States in a dangerous position," arguing that the military's overextension has "allowed Russia and China to imagine things that they couldn't have imagined early on because of our inability to defend ourselves and our allies."

While Democrats have repeatedly attempted to curb Trump's war powers, efforts that have been consistently blocked by Republican majorities in Congress, Murphy drew a strict line on future military funding.

"I am not going to support funding to keep this war going," he declared, adding that he does not expect his Democratic colleagues to fund "a continuation of a war that is destroying American credibility and destroying American families."

However, the senator offered a conditional path forward for post-war military recovery.

"If the war comes to an end, if the president ends this war, then, yes, of course, I and my colleagues will be ready to provide the funding to replenish the stores of munitions that have been spent," Murphy concluded. "But the priority is ending this war."

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