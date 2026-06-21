Illegal war on Iran was a major mistake: US senator

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Democratic US senator has criticized the recent US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, calling it “an illegal war” that left Washington in a worse position than before.

In a message posted on X on Friday, Senator Chris Van Hollen said, “The illegal war in Iran has been a blunder & we are worse off than before it started.”

“There’s no good way out of a bad war,” he wrote, rejecting the claims of those who supported the war and continue to advocate a confrontational approach toward Iran.

Addressing US warmongering officials and politicians, Van Hollen concluded with a warning: “When you’re in a hole, stop digging.”

The remarks came days after Iran and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding to end the US-Israeli-imposed war against the Islamic Republic.

President Masoud Pezeshkian and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, signed the agreement digitally and remotely on Wednesday.

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