Ayatollah Araki: Targeting US Interests A Religious Obligation

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Iranian cleric considered attacking American interests wherever they are and confronting those who serve American power to be Wajib (a religious obligation).

Ayatollah Mohsen Araki, a member of presiding board of Iran’s Assembly of Experts made the remark in a message on Thursday, which is as follows:

“In such a situation where the hegemony of Zionism and America is collapsing, the arrogance of America has begun a conspiracy to disarm the zealous Mujahideen in Iraq and Lebanon, in order to first weaken the resistance forces and then, by breaking the spirit of dignity and independence of the peoples of the region, pave the way for full-scale colonial domination over all these lands, I declare the following:

First:

Any action that leads to weakening the spirit of resistance among the nations of the region is forbidden from the religious point of view.

Undoubtedly, disarming the resistance forces is the same as weakening the resistance and helping the arrogant and warlike infidels, especially the Zionist-American arrogance.

Second:

It is obligatory on the free people of the region not to remain silent in the face of the uprising of the Zionist-American enemy; Especially after this enemy aggressively attacked the greatest Islamic power and religious figure, the Leader of the nation and the great martyr Imam Seyed Ali Khamenei (may God be pleased with him).

‌Third:

The enemy, namely America, is a Harbi infidel (an infidel that is against Islam and declares war on Islam) and jihad against it with all his might is obligatory upon every free believer who believes in the laws of Islam. Attacking American interests wherever they are and confronting those who serve American power is a religious obligation for anyone who has the ability to do so.

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