Ayatollah Araki Warns Persian Gulf Rulers Their ‘Final Opportunity’ Is Ending as U.S. Protection Fades

ABNA24 - A senior member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts has issued a stark warning to what he termed subservient rulers in the region, declaring that their time in power is running out and that the era of American protection is coming to an end.

Speaking at a large gathering of seminary scholars and Hezbollah supporters at the Imam Khomeini prayer hall of the Hazrat Masoumeh (PBUH) shrine in Qom, Ayatollah Mohsen Araki said the United States will be unable to shield its allies when the moment of reckoning arrives. "We will grant you a short, final opportunity—seize it. The day is near when the foundations of your rule will be dismantled. On that day, America will not come to your rescue. Should America bring its warships close to you, it will receive such a blow that it will not be able to rise again."

The gathering was held in solidarity with oppressed Shia communities across the region, including those in Bahrain, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. Ayatollah Araki, who also serves on Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, outlined what he described as divine traditions governing human societies to analyze current regional and global developments.

Ayatollah Araki framed the unfolding events in West Asia as a manifestation of immutable divine laws referenced in the Quran. "Everything occurring in human societies follows divine law and tradition, just as the natural world operates according to fixed laws," he stated. He categorized these social traditions into three types: those governing divine leaders, those governing faithful communities, and those governing tyrannical rulers.

The first category includes the tradition of presence and occultation. Ayatollah Araki explained that, according to divine will, a God-appointed leader exists in every society and era. He outlined three forms of occultation found in scripture: physical absence through migration, the suspension of jihad as occurred with the Imams after Imam Hussein (PBUH), and temporal occultation, referring to Imam Mahdi (PBUH).

The second category concerns societies bound by what Ayatollah Araki called a covenant of obedience and a covenant of victory with their divine leaders. When a believing community fulfills these pacts, it attains dignity, power, prosperity, and preeminence. He cited the Children of Israel, who were tested and subsequently faltered after violating their covenant. A similar breach occurred in the Islamic community after the passing of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), reaching its zenith at Karbala with the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH).

Ayatollah Araki declared the Islamic Republic of Iran as the embodiment of a return to that covenant. "The people gathering in the streets today are declaring they would rather die than submit to humiliation. They endured killing, the destruction of their homes, forty days and nights of bombardment, yet this nation never abandoned its obedience to the Messenger of God or its support for the Guardian of God," he asserted, adding that this return would inevitably bring divine victory.

Addressing the third category, Ayatollah Araki described two dominant traditions governing oppressive rulers: the tradition of respite and the tradition of seizure. God grants tyrants a period to exhaust their efforts—likening the US President Donald Trump’s rhetoric to Pharaoh's claim of supreme lordship—but signs now indicate the transition to the second phase has begun.

"In the tradition of seizure, God gradually tightens the noose on the tyrants until they are completely destroyed. This process often begins from within their own ranks. God destroyed Saddam by his own hand. Today, Trump is digging his own grave with his own hands. This signals that the tradition of seizure has arrived for America."

Ayatollah Araki directly challenged the rulers of Kuwait, Bahrain, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, asking why they had failed to learn from Saddam's example. "Saddam was stronger than all of you, and American support for him was no less than what you receive. God enacted this tradition upon Saddam once, and now your turn has come." He accused them of five decades of crimes against Iran and Shia communities, pointing to executions of Shia scholars in Saudi Arabia and Emirati military actions in Yemen, Libya, and Sudan.

He asserted that Shia forces across Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, and the southern Persian Gulf now constitute the most powerful force in the region. "Today the upper hand belongs to the Islamic Republic, not to you or America."

Referencing Trump’s recent trip to China, Ayatollah Araki claimed the American leader left humiliated after being rebuffed. "God created this scene to show everyone that He is humiliating him, step by step."

He concluded with a direct ultimatum to regional leaders: "We are giving you one more short chance—consider it a prize. The day is near when your rule will be dismantled. On that day, America will not help you. If it brings its warships near you, it will be struck so hard it cannot rise again." Ayatollah Araki warned that the patience of the Islamic Republic and regional resistance forces is wearing thin, and should the cup of endurance overflow, nothing of their rule would remain. He demanded an end to the oppression of Shias and the release of imprisoned scholars and Iranian nationals held in Emirati jails.



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