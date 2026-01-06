Senior Cleric: Resistance Defines Iran’s National Identity Rooted in Devotion to Imam Ali, Imam Hussein

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Iranian cleric Ayatollah Mohsen Araki has emphasized that Iran’s national identity is deeply rooted in devotion to Imam Ali and Imam Hussein (peace be upon them), stressing that resistance is the defining hallmark of this identity and the source of the nation’s independence and dignity.

Speaking at a national religious gathering titled “The Glory of Faith” during the spiritual retreat (I‘tikaf) ceremony in Qom, Ayatollah Araki said Iranian identity is not merely a geographical or ethnic label, but a historical and spiritual construct shaped through centuries of attachment to the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

The ceremony, held at the Imam Hassan Askari Mosque, was attended by worshippers observing I‘tikaf and coincided with a memorial commemorating the late General Qassem Soleimani and other figures associated with the resistance front.

Ayatollah Araki, who is a member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council and the Supreme Council of Seminaries, described identity as a decisive factor in determining the honor or humiliation of nations.

“Every society is recognized by its identity,” he said. “It is identity that determines whether a nation lives with dignity, independence, and authority, or falls into humiliation and dependency.”

Resistance as a Core Principle

He underlined that resistance is the most important manifestation of Iran’s religious-national identity, defining it as standing firmly for truth against falsehood.

“In religious logic, resistance means defending divine truth, preserving God’s religion, upholding monotheism, and preventing falsehood from dominating the destiny of humanity,” he said.

Referring to Quranic teachings, Ayatollah Araki noted that the Holy Quran describes a front of faith that grows stronger through hardship, adding that wounds and sacrifices do not weaken believers but reinforce their resolve.

He said historical experience shows that despite sustained pressure, threats, and conspiracies by adversaries; the resistance front has consistently emerged stronger through reliance on faith and perseverance.

Alawi Identity and Contemporary Examples

Ayatollah Araki pointed to the life of Imam Ali (peace be upon him) as the ultimate model of steadfastness, saying perseverance “until the last breath” is a defining feature of the Alawi identity. He cited figures such as Hazrat Abbas ibn Ali (peace be upon him) as historic embodiments of this principle.

He added that the same spirit continues in the modern era, noting that even when figures such as General Soleimani are killed, the resistance path does not end.

“This is because the resistance path belongs to a nation with a clear and deeply rooted identity,” he said.

Ayatollah Araki also stressed that Alawi identity is not confined to the military sphere, but extends to science, economic development, politics, and social governance.

I‘tikaf and Spiritual Renewal

Turning to the significance of I‘tikaf, Ayatollah Araki described the ritual retreat as an opportunity to reconnect with the core values of guardianship and leadership in Islam.

“I‘tikaf itself is a symbol of Iranian identity,” he said. “If Alawi identity were taken away from this nation, there would be nothing left to stand against its enemies.”

He added that retreating in mosques—places where the infallible Imams once prayed—allows believers to cleanse themselves spiritually and renew their bond with the concept of Imamate and guardianship.

In closing, Ayatollah Araki prayed for the continued steadfastness of the Iranian nation, saying that its identity as a nation loyal to guardianship cannot be erased by external pressure.

“Our nation is a nation of guardianship,” he said. “This original identity will never be taken away.”

