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Iran Embassy in Berlin slams silence of some nations over US-Israeli aggression

14 June 2026 - 07:01
News ID: 1826811
Source: IRNA
Iran Embassy in Berlin slams silence of some nations over US-Israeli aggression

On the first anniversary of the military aggression by the Zionist regime and the United States against Iran, the Iranian Embassy in Berlin described the deliberate silence of certain countries toward this crime as unforgettable. 

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the first anniversary of the military aggression by the Zionist regime and the United States against Iran, the Iranian Embassy in Berlin described the deliberate silence of certain countries toward this crime as unforgettable. 

In a statement, the embassy emphasized that the indifference of some nations to the crimes committed by the Zionists paved the way for the recent imposed war against Iran. “Those nations must be held accountable,” the statement stressed.

“Last year's aggression was not merely an attack on Iran, but a blatant assault on diplomacy, a clear violation of the United Nations Charter, and an utter disregard for the fundamental principles of international law,” the statement read.

The statement further asserted that the Iranian nation did not surrender to threats and bullying. “Relying on unity, resilience, and national capabilities, the nation firmly defended its sovereignty, security, and dignity.”

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