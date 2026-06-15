Pakistan says Iran, US reach peace deal

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Iran and the United States have agreed to a peace deal on Monday.

The Pakistani government said on Monday night that the siging of the deal will be held in Siwtzerland on Friday. before that, Iran and the US technical delegations will discuss the deal provisions. The statement by Pakistan said that the two sides have agreed to seize military conflicts in all fronts including in Lebanon.

The Sharif's statement also appreciated Qatar mediating efforts.

The US President claimed on Truth Social that "The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete." This is while Iranian officials have not confirmed the news by the time this piece of news was being published.

Here is the full statement from Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has just announced that a peace deal between US and Iran has been reached:

"Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED.

"Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

"The official signing ceremony will be on Friday, 19 June in Switzerland. We would like to thank the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

"We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in this mediation effort, the great leadership of State of Qatar, for their support in reaching this agreement.

"I would also especially thank the visionary leadership of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Republic of Türkiye for their immense contributions in this regard.

"With the agreement now in place, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week. These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony."

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