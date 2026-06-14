Pew Survey Finds Sharp Worldwide Decline in Israel’s Image and Rising Youth Opposition

ABNA24 - A new international poll indicates a deepening decline in the global image of the Israeli regime and a significant drop in public trust in Benjamin Netanyahu’s ability to make sound international decisions. The findings suggest that Israel is increasingly viewed outside the occupied territories as an aggressive actor and a threat to global stability and peace.

Pew Research Center reported in its latest survey that negative perceptions of Israel have risen markedly worldwide, while confidence in Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also seen a significant decline.

The survey, conducted between February 8 and May 13, 2026 across 36 countries, found that the global average of negative views toward Israel stands at 67 percent among adults in the surveyed countries, while positive views are recorded at only 25 percent. The results indicate that about two-thirds of respondents hold a negative view of Israel.

According to an Al Jazeera report, since the beginning of the Gaza war and Israel’s regional military actions, countries with Muslim majorities have recorded the highest levels of opposition to the Israeli regime. In this context, Pakistan, Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Bangladesh are among the countries where public opinion shows particularly negative views toward Israel.

In Europe as well, negative perceptions of the Israeli regime have been the dominant trend across all surveyed countries. The report notes that in Spain, the Netherlands, and Italy, at least half of adults expressed very negative views of Israel.

The survey data also points to a clear generational and political divide in attitudes toward Israel, along with growing hostility among younger age groups. In Hungary, 72 percent of people aged 18 to 34 reported negative views of Israel, compared to 45 percent among those over 50.

In the United States, a significant political divide was also observed: 83 percent of those identifying with the Democratic Party held negative views of Israel, while the figure among Republicans stood at 37 percent.



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