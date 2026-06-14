Saudi Arabia and Pakistan Welcome Progress in Iran–U.S. Talks

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): During the call, the two foreign ministers welcomed the reported progress achieved in the final phase of the talks, describing the prospective agreement as a positive step toward promoting peace and stability in the region. The agreement is expected to be formally signed electronically on Thursday.

Pakistan expressed hope that the breakthrough would contribute to long-term regional peace and security. Prince Faisal bin Farhan also commended Pakistan’s sustained efforts in supporting dialogue, mediation, and diplomatic engagement throughout the negotiation process.

The two ministers further discussed a forthcoming quadrilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Egypt, scheduled to take place later this month in Cairo.

Note: The rewrite preserves the information provided in the original text. If this is intended for publication, it may be worth independently verifying claims regarding the Iran–U.S. agreement and the planned signing ceremony.