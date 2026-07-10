Yemen's Ambassador: Million-Strong Funeral of Martyr of Ummah, Symbol of Iran's Authority

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): "Ibrahim al-Dailami," the Ambassador of the Republic of Yemen in Tehran, emphasized that the Iranian nation and leadership were able to connect "the mourning of martyrdom and the epic of victory" in a magnificent and unprecedented scene.

He added that after this magnificent funeral ceremony, the region will witness transformations and shifts in positions, and the fields of jihad and resistance (the axis of resistance) will further strengthen their relations.

Al-Dailami, in an interview with Al-Masirah network, emphasized that the participation of the Yemeni delegation was exceptional and held symbolic importance, which, given the blockade and the consequences of "Al-Aqsa Storm," strengthens the ties between the two countries.

He explained that the million-strong funeral of the martyr's body reflected the level of civilization of the Iranian nation and their extraordinary organizational capability; an issue that aroused admiration and attention from the participating delegations.

The Yemeni Ambassador in Tehran also added that the martyred leader has now become a symbol for all free people of the world and played a key role in supporting the axis of resistance.

Addressing Arab countries that have tied their decision-making to the American enemy, al-Dailami said, "They must reconsider their calculations and change their behavior. They must learn from the messages of this scene; a scene that showed that the Islamic Republic and the axis of resistance have much stronger and more resolute leadership."

According to the Yemeni ambassador, this "funeral scene" strengthened the unity of the fields and forced the enemy to reconsider its calculations; he predicted that major transformations will occur on the region's political agenda, and American and Zionist hegemony will decline in favor of the resistance front.

Al-Dailami stated that what the Israeli enemy considers an "achievement" is a desperate attempt to achieve an illusory victory. He emphasized that time is not in favor of this regime, and in the coming stage, we will witness the further strengthening of relations among the fields of jihad and resistance; on this basis, it is incumbent upon Arab and Islamic countries to adopt the path of jihad and resistance, and regional countries must strengthen this role.

He described the Zionist regime as a burden on America and said, "The biased stance of America has always been alongside Israel, but this regime will gradually become a burden on America and Europe; because it has proven that it is neither capable of coexistence nor can any understanding be reached with it."

The Yemeni Ambassador concluded by referring to the expansionist policies of the Zionist regime and emphasized, "This regime must be uprooted so that the region can breathe. There should be no way out for the usurping Zionist regime and its expansionist plans in the region; because this regime is in crisis today, resorts to deception, and it is necessary to increase the awareness of the children of the Ummah."

**************

End/ 345E