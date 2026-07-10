Pezeshkian: Martyred Leader Always Emphasized Atmosphere of Brotherhood Between Iran, Iraq

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Masoud Pezeshkian, the President, in a message expressed gratitude to the government and people of the Republic of Iraq for holding the magnificent funeral ceremony of the martyred leader of the Islamic Ummah in the country.

The President wrote in this message, "I sincerely thank my dear brothers, Mr. Nizar Amidi and Mr. Ali Zidi, the President and Prime Minister of the friendly and brotherly country of the Republic of Iraq, the officials of this country, and especially the great and civilized nation of Iraq, the religious authorities and scholars of this country who hosted the body of Iran's martyred leader."

He stated, "What took place in the funeral ceremony was a sign of Islamic dignity and Arab dignity. The source of this generous behavior is the love for the Commander of the Faithful and the Master of the Martyrs. The martyred leader always emphasized the atmosphere of brotherhood among the people and governments of Iran and Iraq."

Pezeshkian concluded by emphasizing, "The people of Iran will not forget the support, scenes, and moments of this magnificent funeral. I hope that relying on the deep bonds of brotherhood, culture, and religion, the relations between the two countries will expand and deepen more than ever."

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