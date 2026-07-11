Gaza Death Toll Rises to 73,118, with 173,615 Injured Since October 2023: Health Ministry

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Thursday that the total number of fatalities from the ongoing Israeli occupation genocide war has risen to 73,118, with an additional 173,615 individuals injured since October 7, 2023.

In its daily statistical report detailing casualties from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the ministry confirmed that hospitals across the Strip received 8 martyrs—including one individual who succumbed to previously sustained wounds—and 17 wounded over the past 24-hour reporting period.

The health authorities further disclosed that since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, the casualty toll has reached 1,092 martyrs and 3,507 wounded, while 799 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble.

“A number of victims remain under the debris and on the streets, as ambulance and civil defense crews continue to be unable to reach them up to this moment,” the ministry stated.

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