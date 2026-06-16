'Labbaik Ya Hussain' unsettled US-Israeili Power and Conspiracies: Khawaja Saad Rafique

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the primary division within the Muslim Ummah is not between Shia and Sunni, Arab and non-Arab, or East and West, but between truth and falsehood.

Addressing the "Shaheed-e-Ummat Conference" at Minar-e-Pakistan he said that the martyrdom of a leader who dedicated his entire life to supporting Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, and oppressed people around the world has weakened the foundations of sectarian prejudice.

He noted that religious, political, and academic figures from different schools of thought had set aside their differences to pay tribute to the deceased leader.

The senior PML-N leader said that people have come to realize that a person who sacrifices his life not for a particular group, but for oppressed humanity, the dignity of the Muslim Ummah, and global freedom, cannot be measured by narrow sectarian standards.

He added: such a personality does not belong to any single sect; rather, he is associated with a universal cause that transcends borders, nationalities, and sectarian identities. He added that the slogan "Labbaik Ya Hussain" has thrown American deceivers and Zionist powers and their conspiracies into a state of panic.