Arab League Condemns Somaliland Embassy Opening in Occupied Quds

AhlulBayt News Agency: The General Secretariat of the Arab League condemned, on Tuesday, the opening of what is called the “Somaliland Region” of an embassy in occupied Quds (Jerusalem), in a clear violation of the international consensus on the legal status of the city and a setback to international efforts aimed at achieving a just and comprehensive peace based on resolutions of international legitimacy and the principle of the two-state solution.

In its statement issued by the “Palestine and Occupied Arab Territories Sector,” the Arab League stressed that this rejected step, in both form and substance, is one aspect of entrenching the illegal occupation and a continuation of the occupying power’s adoption of further measures and actions that would alter the legal, historical, and demographic status of the holy city, isolate it from its Palestinian surroundings, and undermine the Palestinian presence and sovereignty there.

It affirmed that these measures are null and void and have no legal effect under international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

The General Secretariat also reiterated that occupied East Jerusalem is an integral part of the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, renewing its firm stance in support of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them their right to establish an independent sovereign state on the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant UN resolutions.

It also reaffirmed its full solidarity with the Federal Republic of Somalia and its firm support for its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, calling on the international community to assume its legal and political responsibilities and take the necessary positions and measures to preserve the legal and historical status of Jerusalem, and to prevent any attempts to impose a new fait accompli on the ground or to legitimize the Israeli occupation and its illegal practices in the occupied Palestinian territory.

.....................

End/ 257