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Arab League Condemns Zionist Settlers' Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

3 June 2026 - 07:37
News ID: 1821865
Source: IRNA
Arab League Condemns Zionist Settlers' Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Arab League has strongly condemned the raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist Zionist settlers, which was carried out under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Arab League has strongly condemned the raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist Zionist settlers, which was carried out under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Arab League’s Secretariat condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Zionist settlers, describing it as a desecration of this sacred site and a dangerous escalation of tensions that offends the feelings of Muslims worldwide. 

The statement emphasized that these actions represent a blatant violation of international law and humanitarian standards, as well as an undermining of the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque. 

Additionally, the Secretariat expressed deep concern over the ongoing policies of the occupying regime in restricting worshippers’ access to the Mosque.

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