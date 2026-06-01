Jordan Condemns Israeli Settlers' 'Provocative and Reckless' Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

AhlulBayt News Agency: Jordan has strongly condemned a “provocative and reckless” incursion by Israeli settlers into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East al-Quds, warning against attempts to alter the site's historical and legal status.

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its “absolute rejection and strong condemnation” of the continued incursions by Israeli settlers into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the Petra state news agency reported on Tuesday, after a group of Israeli settlers stormed the holy site.

Jordan also warned against efforts by settlers to impose a new reality at the landmark by seeking a temporal and spatial division of the compound, a move Amman says would violate the historic status quo governing the site.

On Sunday, a group of Israeli settlers entered the compound through the Moroccan Gate, also known as the Mughrabi Gate, which is controlled by Israeli authorities. During the visit, settlers raised Israeli flags near the Dome of the Rock, chanted slogans, and sang the regime’s anthem under police protection.

Al-Aqsa Mosque, located in East al-Quds, has been a recurring flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The site has witnessed frequent tensions, including settler visits, clashes, and restrictions on Muslim worshippers since Israel occupied East al-Quds in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

Many Israeli settlers refer to the area as the Temple Mount and advocate for expanded Jewish prayer rights within the compound. Several Israeli officials, including far-right Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, have publicly supported such initiatives, drawing criticism from Jordan, Palestinians, and several regional governments.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is Islam's third-holiest site. Extremist Israeli settlers regularly violate the compound under heavy protection provided by the Israeli military, performing prayers at the site.

The Jewish visitation of al-Aqsa is permitted, but according to an agreement signed between Israel and the Jordanian government after Israel’s occupation of East al-Quds in 1967, non-Muslim worship at the compound is prohibited.

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