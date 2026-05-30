Tens of thousands perform Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tens of thousands of Palestinians were able to perform the Friday prayer at Al- Aqsa Mosque in occupied Quds (Jerusalem) despite the Israeli security measures that restricted their access to the holy site.

Worshippers arrived from towns inside the occupied territories to pray at the mosque, reaffirming their presence and engaging in religious observance within its premises, while Israeli police conducted identity checks.

Israeli occupation forces also expelled stationed worshippers, including Hajja Nafisa Khweiss and Nidal Abu Rumouz, from the Mujahideen Road near the mosque, coinciding with Friday prayers.

The high turnout comes in response to continuous calls by Jerusalemite and Palestinian groups urging the public to maintain a permanent presence and steadfastness at Al-Aqsa to safeguard its legal and historic status.

Earlier, Al-Aqsa Mosque preacher Sheikh Ekrima Sabri warned of growing threats to the mosque, urging urgent Arab and Muslim action to protect Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem and counter attempts to alter the status quo.

....................

End/ 257

