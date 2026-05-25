Sanaa Warns Hargeisa Against Any Rapprochement With Israeli Entity

ABNA24 - The Foreign Ministry of the Sanaa government warned the authorities in Hargeisa against moving toward rapprochement with the Israeli enemy entity.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry stressed that aligning with the enemies of the nation and seeking closer ties with the Zionist entity would bring neither internal gains nor political benefits, but instead lead to “loss and disgrace.”

The statement reaffirmed that the occupied city of al-Quds remains an occupied Arab-Islamic city, stressing that the Israeli entity cannot alter or erase this reality, as it is founded on occupation and aggression.

The ministry further stated that any form of normalization or rapprochement with the Israeli entity reflects the political and moral isolation facing Israel, particularly amid the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

It also reiterated the Republic of Yemen’s support for the Somali people, their security, and stability, while rejecting what it called “Israeli plans” in Somalia, warning that such moves would face firm opposition.



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