Pakistan Reaffirms 'No Normalization With Israel' Without Independent Palestinian State

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistan says it remains firmly committed to its established policy on Palestine, asserting that there could be no change in Islamabad’s position towards the Israeli regime without creation of an independent Palestinian state.

Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar made the remarks, speaking to reporters at the country's Embassy in Washington following a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Pakistani paper The Express Tribune reported on Friday.

He dismissed speculation about Islamabad's normalizing relations with Tel Aviv through the US-backed so-called Abraham Accords framework.

"There are a lot of rumours going on related to the Abraham Accord, let me clear that Pakistan’s stance is very clear and consistent on that," Dar stated.

"Until Palestine is recognised with the pre-1967 model with Quds Al Sharif as its capital, there will be no flexibility," he added.

The year saw the Israeli regime occupy more vast swathes of regional territories, including the West Bank and Syria's Golan Heights, during a heavily-Western-backed war.

Dar said he reiterated Pakistan’s stance during engagements at the United Nations earlier in the week.

On Monday, Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif had also asserted opposition to his country's normalizing relations with the Israeli regime after US President Donald Trump called on regional states to enter rapprochement deals with Tel Aviv.

Speaking to Pakistani broadcaster Samaa TV, Asif said Pakistan should not support agreements that conflict with the country’s "fundamental ideologies."

Recently, Trump had urged additional countries to follow the path taken by states such as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in normalizing ties with the regime under the Abraham Accords.

He said more states should join the US-backed agreements before any prospective Iran-US deal aimed at resolving issues between Washington and Tehran was finalized.

Arguing that the United States had invested considerable effort in advancing, what he called, regional diplomacy, Trump said participation in the normalization agreements "should be mandatory."

The US president did not clarify further, but observers commenting on his remarks said he was either trying to condition any agreement with Iran on realization of such détentes or portray a favorable picture of regional normalization with the occupying regime and Washington's role in it.

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