'Balance of Power Has Changed in Iran's Favor': Cleric Cites IRGC Response to US Strike Near Bandar Abbas

AhlulBayt News Agency: The interim leader of Tehran's Friday prayer congregation has declared that the US and Israel are witnessing their "decline" in the region, asserting that the 40-day Ramadan war proved Washington has lost the ability to maintain a political presence in West Asia.

Speaking at the University of Tehran, Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mohammad Hassan Abutorabifard said the changing balance of power is evident in the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)'s response to a US strike near Bandar Abbas airport early Thursday.

"The aggressor American army attacked a point on the outskirts of Bandar Abbas airport at dawn yesterday [Thursday]. This action was carried out from one of America's bases in the region," Abutorabifard told worshippers.

"At exactly 4:50 a.m., the powerful hand of the IRGC Aerospace Force delivered a hard and crushing response to this aggression."

According to the IRGC, its forces targeted a US airbase in Kuwait in retaliation for the American aerial strike near the southern port city. The US Central Command confirmed that Iran launched a ballistic missile at its base in Kuwait.

"The Pentagon said the ceasefire was not broken, which means the balance of power has changed in Iran's favor," Abutorabifard said.

Abutorabifard, a veteran cleric and former lawmaker, described the military exchanges as evidence of Iran's growing deterrence capability, which he said is built on scientific and technological advancement.

"We must move at the frontier of knowledge, technology, and defense power because it is this power that has humiliated America," he said. "Today, the world only understands one language: the language of power."

He called for increasing "the authority of the Iranian people and the Axis of Resistance," adding that the path to achieving this lies in expanding the capacities of the nation.

The cleric's remarks come after more than two months of direct military confrontation between Iran and the combined forces of the United States and Israel. The war, which began on Feb. 28 when the US and Israel launched coordinated terrorist strikes on Iranian territory, lasted approximately 40 days and coincided with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, giving the conflict its name: the Ramadan War.

Iran's acting defense minister, Brigadier General Majid Ebn-e-Reza, said on Tuesday that Iran achieved significant technological breakthroughs during the war, enabling its forces to target approximately 210 enemy aircraft, including advanced stealth jets.

An American congressional report estimated US aircraft losses at 42, with replacement costs potentially exceeding $7 billion.

Abutorabifard condemned "brutal" Israeli attacks on Lebanon, which he said have resulted in widespread civilian casualties and infrastructure destruction.

"Once again, the vile and predatory nature of the occupying regime has been exposed," he said. "These crimes are carried out with the full support of the American ruling establishment and Washington's military and political backing."

He drew a direct line between Israeli military actions and American strategic interests in the region.

"Today, with the developments that have taken place in the region, every bullet that the regime fires lands on America's body before it targets Lebanon and Palestine. This represents the decline of America and the collapse of the Zionist regime."

The cleric said the Ramadan war made both Washington and Tel Aviv understand a fundamental reality: "Even direct American presence has completely lost the ability to rearrange the political landscape in West Asia. This signifies the end of American and Israeli presence in the Southwest Asian region."

Abutorabifard said Israel is attempting to hide its military setbacks.

"The regime, having suffered heavy blows from Iran and the resistance front during the Ramadan war, is spending its days in misery. Their concealment efforts cannot hide the collapse of the Zionist regime's power."

He attributed Iran's military capabilities to scientific achievement rooted in faith.

"The missile and drone power of the armed forces is an achievement of the knowledge and science that, in the light of the radiant lights of faith and righteous deeds, has transformed into this exceptional deterrent power. Today, it is science that has created this power for the Iranian nation."

.....................

End/ 257

