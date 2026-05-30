Six Palestinians martyred, others injured in Israeli strikes across Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least six Palestinians were killed and several others injured in a series of Israeli air and drone strikes across the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported, citing medical sources.

According to the sources, in southern Gaza, an Israeli drone strike hit the al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, killing three civilians and wounding others. Additional injuries were reported after strikes targeted a structure and agricultural land near greenhouses in the same area.

In Gaza City, five Palestinians were wounded when Israeli forces shelled al-Yarmouk Street, causing a fire inside a building.

The sources also confirmed that three Palestinians were killed in a drone strike on a gathering of civilians at Al-Shawa Square in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Separately, an Israeli airstrike struck the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza shortly after civilians had evacuated the area.

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