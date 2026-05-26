Palestinian Man Dies of Wounds as Israeli Attacks Continue Despite Gaza Ceasefire

ABNA24 - A Palestinian man died from his wounds and another civilian was injured on Monday morning as Israeli occupation forces continued violating the Gaza ceasefire agreement through ongoing attacks across the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources announced the death of Ahmed Samir Farhat, who succumbed to injuries he sustained two days earlier in an Israeli strike targeting the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis.

Another Palestinian was wounded after Israeli forces shelled a house in Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.

On Sunday, five Palestinians, including three members of the same family, were killed and several others injured in Israeli shelling and gunfire across the Strip amid continued ceasefire violations.

Israeli forces continue breaching the ceasefire agreement through daily air and artillery attacks targeting displaced civilians, alongside demolition operations inside what is known as the “Yellow Line,” while maintaining restrictions on the movement of goods, humanitarian aid, and travel.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the number of Palestinians killed since the ceasefire took effect on October 10 has risen to 905, while 2,713 others were injured and 777 bodies were recovered from under the rubble.

The ministry added that the overall death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, 2023 has reached 72,797 while 172,821 others were injured, reflecting the devastating human toll of the ongoing assault on the Strip.

The Health Ministry also announced that six Palestinians were killed and eight were injured over the past 24 hours as a result of continued Israeli attacks on Gaza.

In a statement issued Monday, the ministry said five of the victims were killed in new attacks, while another died from previous injuries.

The ministry stressed that a number of victims remain trapped under the rubble and on roadsides, as ambulance and civil defense crews remain unable to reach them due to ongoing dangers and field conditions.

The updated figures showed that since the ceasefire began on October 10, a total of 904 Palestinians have been killed and 2,713 injured, in addition to 777 bodies recovered during the same period.

Since the beginning of the war on October 7, 2023, the cumulative death toll has risen to 72,797 killed and 172,821 injured amid the worsening humanitarian crisis and ongoing difficulties in rescue and relief operations.



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