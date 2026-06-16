Three Palestinians, Including Woman and Child, Martyred in New Israeli Attacks on Gaza

ABNA24 - Three Palestinian civilians, including a woman and a child, were martyred and another one was injured in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Monday.

According to media sources, a civilian was killed this afternoon when an Israeli strike targeted a tent used as a sewing shop near Al-Razi School in an-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

A woman was also killed after an Israeli strike targeted a street near her home in the town of az-Zawaida in central Gaza.

In another incident, a medical source said that a child, Rayan Bahaa, was brought dead to Shuhada Al-Aqsa Hospital alongside his wounded father. Their evacuation to the hospital happened hours after Israeli forces shot and detained them in the Wadi as-Salqa area, southeast of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli armored vehicles opened fire east of Khan Yunis amid heavy artillery shelling.

Israeli forces also expanded the “Yellow Line” area by moving concrete blocks towards the western side of Khan Yunis.

On Sunday, nine Palestinians were pronounced dead following separate Israeli attacks in Gaza.

Four of those victims were killed when an Israeli strike targeted a group of civilians near Yemen Al-Saeed Hospital in northern Gaza.



/129