Gaza Death Toll Rises to 73,008 Martyrs Since October 2023

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced, on Tuesday, that the death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 73,008 martyrs and 173,260 wounded since October 7, 2023.

In its daily report, the Health Ministry stated that Gaza hospitals received five martyrs and eight wounded during the past 24 hours.

It revealed that since the ceasefire on October 11, the total number of martyrs killed by Zionist enemy fire has reached 997, the total number of wounded 3,152, and the total number of martyrs recovered 784.

“Many victims are still under the rubble and in the streets, as ambulance and civil defense teams are unable to reach them at this moment,” the ministry added.

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