Gaza Media Office: 3,269 Israeli Ceasefire Violations Recorded in 245 Days

ABNA24 - Israeli occupation forces continue to violate the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, amid growing indicators of a widening gap between declared commitments and actual implementation on the ground, in light of a rapid humanitarian deterioration.

A report by the Government Media Office on Monday showed the recording of 3,269 violations of the ceasefire agreement during 245 days of the ceasefire entering into force, which has resulted in the martyrdom of 992 Palestinians, in addition to the injury of 3,138 others as a result of the continuous targeting. The report also documented the arrest of 95 Palestinians during the period of the agreement’s validity.

On the humanitarian side, the report revealed severe restrictions on the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip, as only 52,740 trucks entered out of 147,000 trucks that were supposed to enter until today, with a commitment rate that did not exceed 36 percent, which reflects the continuation of the imposed restrictions on the flow of relief despite the growing need.

As for the Rafah crossing, Israel allowed the travel of only 6,845 travelers out of 19,600 who were supposed to leave the Strip through the land crossing, with a commitment rate that reached 35 percent, which limits the ability of patients and humanitarian cases to access treatment.

These data reflect a continuous pattern of Israeli violations that undermine the effectiveness of the ceasefire agreement.

The Palestinian factions demanded the mediators and the sponsoring states of the agreement to take urgent action to oblige Israel to implement all clauses of the agreement, and to stop the continuous violations, holding it fully responsible for the continuous deterioration of the humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.



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