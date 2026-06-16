Hamas Condemns UK Appeal Court Decision Upholding Ban on Palestine Action

ABNA24 - The Hamas Movement on Monday condemned a British Court of Appeal ruling upholding the ban on the activist group Palestine Action, describing the decision as “highly politicized” and aimed at suppressing solidarity movements supporting the Palestinian people.

In a statement, Hamas said the ruling reflected pressure from pro-Israel groups and was intended to intimidate activists who support Palestinian rights and oppose Israel’s war in Gaza.

The Movement noted that banning the organization is an attempt to silence voices critical of the complicity of some Western governments with Israel amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas said the decision forms part of a broader trend in some European countries toward targeting pro-Palestinian activism and restricting solidarity campaigns.

The Movement insisted that efforts to curb support for Palestinians would not deter people around the world from continuing their moral and humanitarian duty. It added that growing international solidarity remains a key force in highlighting Palestinian rights and exposing Israeli violations.

Hamas also called on people worldwide, particularly in Europe, to continue supporting Palestine and to reject measures targeting pro-Palestinian movements. It urged supporters to expand boycott campaigns against Israel and its backers and to use legal and public advocacy tools to pressure for an end to violations against Palestinians.

The statement followed a ruling by the British Court of Appeal that upheld the government’s decision to designate Palestine Action as a banned organization, finding that the classification was made in accordance with existing legal procedures.

The ruling came after the UK Home Office appealed a previous High Court decision that had found the ban unlawful. The Court of Appeal reversed that decision, prompting disappointment among dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside the courthouse.

Palestine Action is known for organizing protests against companies it accuses of supporting or profiting from Israel’s policies. The group gained significant attention in June 2025 when activists entered RAF Brize Norton, sprayed red paint on military aircraft engines, and raised a Palestinian flag inside the base.

Following that incident, then-Home Secretary Yvette Cooper moved to ban the organization, and the designation officially took effect in July 2025.

Since the ban was implemented, the campaign group Defend Our Juries has organized a series of solidarity actions in support of Palestine Action, leading to the arrest of several participants on allegations related to supporting a prohibited organization.

Under British law, individuals found to support or belong to a banned organization can face prison sentences of up to 14 years.

The Court of Appeal’s ruling marks the latest development in the ongoing legal battle between the British government and supporters of Palestine Action, amid continuing debate over protest rights, national security laws, and the classification of activist groups.



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