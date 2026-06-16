Hamas welcomes US-Iran de-escalation agreement, calls for end to war in Gaza and Lebanon

ABNA24 - The Hamas Movement welcomed on Monday the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran aimed at halting military operations across multiple fronts, expressing hope that the agreement will help reduce tensions and promote stability in the region.

In a statement, the Movement said it hopes the deal will have a positive impact on urgent regional issues, foremost among them ending Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza and stopping attacks and violations in Lebanon and other arenas.

Hamas noted that lasting security and stability in the region depend on ending the war, starvation, and displacement facing Palestinians in Gaza, as well as addressing the broader conflict rooted in the continued Israeli occupation and the denial of Palestinian national rights.

The Movement also congratulated Iran’s leadership and people for their resilience and commitment to protecting their national interests in the face of external pressure, saying this had helped thwart efforts to impose political dictates and regional domination.

Hamas issued its statement after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the United States and Iran had reached a peace agreement providing for an immediate and permanent halt to military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.

Sharif said in a post on X that the agreement represents a comprehensive understanding between Washington and Tehran to stop military operations. A formal signing ceremony is expected to take place in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 19.

Hamas further stressed that no regional arrangement or international agreement can achieve genuine stability without ending Israel’s military operations against Palestinians and halting ongoing violations against civilians.

Israel has continued its military campaign in Gaza since October 7, 2023, amid growing warnings over the worsening humanitarian crisis caused by ongoing military operations, the blockade, and damage to civilian infrastructure.

Israeli violations of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, brokered by Arab and US mediators in Sharm el-Sheikh in October 2025, have also continued, resulting in hundreds of Palestinian casualties in recent months, according to Palestinian official figures.



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