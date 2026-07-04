'Mind your malnutrition rates': Qalibaf fires back at Trump over Iran food claims

AhlulBayt News Agency: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has rebuked US President Donald Trump over remarks suggesting Iran would need American agricultural products, reminding that Washington should rather focus on its own domestic food insecurity.

In a post on X on Friday, the top legislator rejected Trump's characterization of Iran's economic situation, writing, "Imagine having forty-something million of your own citizens on food stamps and calling another nation hungry."

"This is not a proclamation. This is a projection. Keep your SNAP advice," Qalibaf added, referring to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps.

The program serves tens of millions of low-income Americans and is intended to help households purchase food.

The comments came after Trump alleged Iran was "making no money" and would need imports of "corn and wheat and soybeans," adding that he wanted "exclusively our American farmers" to provide those products.

Qalibaf, however, retorted, "Our assets, our choices. Mind your malnutrition rates."

During earlier televised remarks, the speaker had noted that Washington had previously maintained it would not release funds belonging to Iran, but later agreed, following travel by Iranian officials to Qatar and Doha's mediation efforts, to release $6 billion in Iranian assets and undertake the release of an additional $6 billion.

American officials have, however, been making repeated claims about how these funds would be released, only to prompt backlashes from Iranian authorities.

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