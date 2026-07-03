Ayatollah Saeedi: Funeral ceremony is a renewal of allegiance to ideals of our martyred Imam

According to the AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency – ABNA – Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeedi, in this week’s Friday prayer sermon in Quds Musalla in Qom, referring to verse 26 of Surah al‑Fath, said: God tells the Prophet to remember when, after the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah, the disbelievers filled their hearts with intense, ignorant rage, and in contrast, God sent down tranquility and the spirit of piety upon the hearts of the believers.

He stated that the concern of the polytheists of Mecca was that if the Prophet (PBUH) entered Mecca and performed the rites of ‘Umrah, how the people would judge. He added: The Prophet, who had left Mecca secretly several years earlier, wanted to enter Mecca with a caravan of his followers, and thus the ignorant fanaticism of the Meccan leaders prevented the Prophet from entering Mecca.

The Friday Prayer Leader of Qom said that ignorant fanaticism casts heavy veils over human intellect and thought and prevents correct understanding and sound reasoning. He added: The stubbornness of deviant nations against the prophets was mostly of this kind, preferring the traditions of their forefathers over the logical arguments of the prophets.

He said that Amir al‑Mu’minin (AS) stated that blind fanaticism causes a person to consider the bad qualities of his own people superior to the good qualities of another people. He added: Loving one’s own people is not fanaticism; fanaticism is when a person supports his own people in oppression and wrongdoing.

“Obedience to God’s guardian is the only path to tranquility”

Ayatollah Saeedi considered the source of many wars to be this ignorant fanaticism and said: In contrast to ignorant fanaticism, there is tranquility and piety, which are born of faith and trust in divine presence and support. The only cure for ignorant fanaticism is faith and obedience to God’s command and divine leadership; and if a person can preserve his inner tranquility, his ability for rational decision‑making increases.

He stated that in the incident of Hudaybiyyah, faith and belief in God’s guardian brought tranquility to the hearts of the believers and led to victory. He emphasized: In our time as well, obedience to the Guardian Jurist (Wali‑e‑Faqih) is the only path to achieving tranquility and the barrier against instability in the face of political and social storms.

In the second sermon, referring to 12 Tir — the anniversary of the brutal attack by the criminal American navy on Iran’s passenger aircraft and the martyrdom of 290 innocent people — and 18 Tir, the anniversary of the discovery of the American Nojeh coup plot, he said: The malicious Trump, with the plan of an agreement and empty promises and buying time, wants to open the Strait of Hormuz and lower the price of gasoline and oil before the U.S. elections in Aban, and then attack and break the agreement. The Islamic Republic also used the agreement plan as an opportunity to strengthen its military power, and today it is at the peak of readiness.

“Our officials are determined to impose their rightful demands”

Ayatollah Saeedi emphasized that the result of the negotiations is clear and said: Neither America will accept, nor Iran will retreat from its rightful demands. The negotiators must be extremely cautious of this treacherous and covenant‑breaking element; because the Qur’an says: fight against the covenant‑breakers and enemies of religion. Our officials are determined to impose their rightful demands on the enemies, especially America and the Zionists, and to rub their noses in the dirt.

“Iran is a superpower that will never abandon the struggle”

The Friday Prayer Leader of Qom said that today, thanks to the leadership of the great Imam, the martyred Imam, and the witnessing Imam, our nation has become the fourth superpower in the world by God’s grace. He added: Iran is a superpower that, until the reappearance of Imam Mahdi (AJ), will never cease asserting its rights and fighting arrogance, and the world must know that the Islamic Republic of Iran will never submit to humiliation, for it has learned the slogan “Hayhat minna al‑dhillah” from the school of Imam Husayn (AS).

“The funeral is a renewal of allegiance to the ideals of our martyred Imam”

Ayatollah Saeedi, referring to the funeral of the pure body of the martyred Imam, said: This ceremony is not merely the transfer of his pure body; rather, it is a spiritual roadmap. The beginning of the farewell and funeral in Tehran carries a message for officials and the public: it is the renewed allegiance of the people to the path and conduct of the martyred Imam and the renewal of the covenant with his ideals. Its message to the enemy is that the assassination of a person will never lead to the assassination of his ideals.

He said that the funeral of the martyred leader of the Revolution in Qom carries this message: the funeral in the holy city of Qom — the nest of the AhlulBayt (AS) — is in truth a connection with the AhlulBayt (AS) and the holy Jamkaran Mosque. All of this means returning to the spiritual roots of the Revolution and its birthplace, and by displaying the front of jihad and resistance, it conveys the message that knowledge without action, jihad, and martyrdom is incomplete.

The Friday Prayer Leader of Qom said that the funeral in Najaf and Karbala also transforms the national dimensions of the Revolution into Ummah‑wide dimensions. He added: Imam Khamenei was the Imam of the Ummah, and this is the bond between the guardianship in Iran and Iraq. Its message is that the axis of resistance is not a geographical axis; rather, it is a faith‑based axis that is unified across the region and is never breakable.

He said that the funeral of the pure body of the leader in Mashhad — the birthplace of the martyred Imam — is also a return to the embrace of the eighth Imam. He continued: The outward appearance of the ceremony is that reaching Mashhad is the endpoint, but in reality, this burial is the beginning — a refuge in the safest sanctuary.

Ayatollah Saeedi stated: A very important, shocking, and epic point in this ceremony is the participation of the leader’s family in this unparalleled funeral, which transforms this event from a political assassination into a Husayni epic; because in Karbala, Imam Husayn (AS) was not alone — he had taken his family and even his infant child with him.

He added: It also carries a message to the enemy: when a leader places his entire family in the path of his goals, it means that leadership in the Islamic worldview is not for assuming power, but for sacrifice for the Ummah. This level of sacrifice removes any doubt from the hearts of the believers and becomes a source of energy for resistance.



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