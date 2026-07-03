Video: Red wristband at funeral ceremony; a symbol of covenant with martyred Imam, a sign of loyalty, and a cry for justice

AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency – ABNA: At the funeral ceremony, let us attend with red wristbands so that we may convey to the world the message of seeking truth, demanding justice, and standing firm against oppression; a message that shows that the freedom‑seekers of the world do not forget the crimes, assassinations, and blood of the martyrs, and that in the face of global Zionism and imperialism, they will remain steadfast on the path of resistance, justice, and the pursuit of justice for the spilled blood.