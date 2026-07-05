Sheikh Isa Qassem: Path of Imam Khomeini, Martyred Leader Will Continue with Strength

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassem, the spiritual leader of Bahrain's Shia community, has emphasized that the path of Imam Khomeini and the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will continue with strength.

In a statement issued on the occasion of the farewell ceremony for the martyred Leader, Sheikh Qassem said that Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei now leads the Islamic Republic and follows the same path and goals that Imam Khomeini and the martyred Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, strove for.

“The leadership of Imam Khomeini and the martyred Leader opened the doors of goodness to the world and closed the doors of evil,” he added.

Describing the martyred Leader, Sheikh Qassem said, “Today, the Ummah bids farewell to a great jurist, a valiant revolutionary, an expert politician, and a wise and sincere leader who was among the faithful servants of God.”

Ayatollah Khamenei was martyred following the launch of the latest bout of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression against Iran on February 28.

The farewell ceremony began early Saturday and will continue through Sunday at the Grand Imam Khomeini Mosalla.

The main funeral procession in Tehran is scheduled for Monday.

Funeral ceremonies will also be held in Qom on Tuesday, and in Mashhad on Thursday, where the Leader will be laid to rest at the Imam Reza Shrine.

Special farewell and funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader will also take place in the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala on Wednesday according to the organizers.

On Friday, official tributes were paid by heads of state, dignitaries from various countries, and religious leaders from around the world in Tehran.

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