Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim: Political, civil rights of Shia citizens in Bahrain severely eroded

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, Bahrain’s top Shia cleric, warned in a message that Shia Muslims in this country are facing a severe and existential threat.

In this message, Ayatollah Qassim warned about the state of political and civil rights of Shias in Bahrain and emphasized that the Shia school of thought and all its religious pillars in Bahrain are facing a severe and existential threat.

The text of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim’s message is as follows:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

The political rights of Shia citizens in Bahrain and their general civil rights have been severely eroded, to the point that almost nothing remains of them, and the scope of denial of these entitlements has expanded dramatically.

There is no room for complacency in reclaiming these rights, and it is necessary to continue to be serious in demanding them; the day must come when these rights return to their religious and legal owners.

However, the fate of the Shia school of thought in Bahrain, its scholars, preachers, writers, teachers, missionaries, and all those who answer the religious and jurisprudential questions of the people, is under an existential and severe threat; a situation that also includes the plight of prisoners, victims of unjust judgments, and others.

Is there anyone throughout the Islamic lands and among Muslim nations or states who denies injustice, enjoins what is right, and becomes angry for the sake of God?!

O Helper of the oppressed, help us, for You are the most knowledgeable of all regarding the actions of the oppressors.

........................

End/ 257