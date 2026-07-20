Bahraini scholars express full support for Ayatollah Isa Qassim's warning on existential threat to Shias

AhlulBayt News Agency: Bahraini scholars expressed their full support and solidarity with Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim's statement regarding the existential threat against the country’s Shias.

The attacks by the Al Khalifah regime have targeted not only individuals but also the genuine religious identity, the Bahraini Scholars Association said in a statement.

“When oppression spreads, rights are insulted, and scholars are targeted in their dignity and freedom, silence is no longer permissible for someone who is entrusted with knowledge and religion; rather, speaking out is obligatory and taking a position is necessary, and there is no room for any compromise or delay,” the statement said.

“While we are observing with a painful heart and open eyes what has happened to the Shia religion and Shia Muslims in Bahrain, and witnessing the intensification of rights violations, pressure on scholars, preachers and missionaries, the arrest of a number of eminent scholars and youth, the open struggle against rituals and the theft of Jafari endowments, we declare our full support and sincere stand alongside the call of His Eminence Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Ahmad Qassim (may God protect him), who has honestly and faithfully expressed the bitter reality that the followers of this noble school of thought experience in that blessed land and has provided an accurate diagnosis of the degree of this dangerous threat.”

The statement added, “We emphasize that the political rights and all the civil rights of the Shias in Bahrain are genuine and fundamental rights; they are not to be begged for nor are they granted out of favoritism, but are a religious and legal right that cannot be tolerated or postponed in any way.”

The scholars condemned in the strongest possible tone the persecution, arrest and trial of religious scholars, and preachers, and considered it not only an attack on individuals, but also a targeting of a deep-rooted religious identity and a scientific mission that has always served the nation with knowledge and guidance.

“We call upon the consciences of free people around the world for help and we call on all nations and governments that are concerned about the truth to stand up to stop this process and speak the word of truth in the face of oppression; because silence in the face of the oppressor is participation in his oppression.”

Earlier, Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, the top Shia cleric of Bahrain, issued a statement warning about the state of political and civil rights of the Shias in this country, emphasizing that the Shia school of thought and all its missionary and religious pillars in Bahrain are facing a severe existential threat.

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