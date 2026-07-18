Grand Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani Hosts Memorial Ceremony for Martyred Leader in Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency: A solemn memorial ceremony honoring the martyred leader of the Islamic Ummah was convened by Grand Ayatollah Hossein Nouri Hamedani, one of the most senior sources of emulation, in the holy city of Qom, drawing a large gathering of mourners, clerics, and faithful.

Hawzah News Agency- Delivering the keynote address at the commemoration, Hojatoleslam Seyyed Hossein Hosseini Qomi paid tribute to the towering legacy of the martyred commander of the Ummah, describing him as a visionary statesman of rare caliber whose imprint on the nation's economic and political landscape remains indelible.

"The martyred leader was a man of far-reaching vision, a singular personality in both economic stewardship and political strategy who steered the country safely through countless bottlenecks and enemy conspiracies," Hojatoleslam Hosseini Qomi told the assembled mourners.

He underscored that the leader's martyrdom, while a profound and painful loss for the entire Iranian nation, has unleashed a powerful wave of blessings for the country. "The martyrdom sent shockwaves through the society and the nation. As unbearable as this tragedy was for all the people, it has yielded immense blessings and benefits, forging a renewed social cohesion and national unity across the country," the senior cleric emphasized.

The memorial gathering, held under the auspices of Grand Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani, reflected the deep reverence held by the highest echelons of the Shia clerical establishment for the martyred leader, whose decades of steadfast resistance against global arrogance and unwavering defense of the Islamic Revolution have cemented his place in the hearts of the faithful.

Attendees recited prayers and Quranic verses, invoking divine mercy upon the martyred leader and reaffirming their allegiance to the path of the Islamic Revolution he championed.

Meanwhile, a separate memorial ceremony hosted by another prominent source of emulation, Grand Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani, is set to take place following the evening prayers at the holy shrine of Lady Fatima Masoumah (peace be upon her) in Qom, with worshippers and devotees expected to gather in masse to pay their final respects and honor the towering legacy of the late commander of the Islamic Ummah.

The back-to-back commemorations by the grand religious authorities underscore the profound sense of loss reverberating through the religious establishment and the wider society, while simultaneously signaling an unbroken commitment to the revolutionary ideals upheld by the martyred leader throughout his blessed life.

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