Grand Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani: “World was astonished by grandeur of people’s presence at farewell ceremony for martyred leader”

According to the AhlulBayt International News Agency (ABNA), Grand Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani, in a meeting with participants of the funeral procession of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, emphasized the exceptional status and distinguished character of the martyr. He stated that many people may not yet fully realize the magnitude of the personality that has been lost. He mentioned that he has known Ayatollah Khamenei since the 1950s and that his entire life was filled with significant, valuable, and noteworthy qualities.

Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani stressed that the massive turnout at the funeral represents only a portion of the martyr’s admirers, noting that this divine figure has countless followers and devotees across the world. He added that the struggle is against the arrogant ideology and the oppression and crimes committed by global arrogance—specifically the United States and the Zionist entity—and affirmed that the Iranian nation will never submit to injustice, as religious culture does not permit alignment with oppressors.

He condemned the perpetrators of the assassination and declared that their retribution is certain.

Addressing government officials, he urged them to appreciate the people, maintain unity and solidarity, work to solve the country’s problems, and safeguard the foundational pillar of Wilayat al‑Faqih. He warned that weakening this institution is the primary goal of the enemy and called on all, especially elites and officials, to pay serious attention to this matter.



/129