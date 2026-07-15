Yemeni armed forces shoot down Saudi Wing Loong II drone over Al-Bayda

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Saudi Arabian ‘Wing Loong II’ reconnaissance drone was intercepted and destroyed over Yemen’s Al-Bayda province on Tuesday, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces said.

Military spokesperson Yahya Saree emphasized that Yemeni armed forces are fully prepared to counter any violation of country’s airspace and sovereignty, and will deliver strong response to any aggression.

The spokesman stated that the drone was targeted and brought down using an “appropriate weapon.”

This incident occurred after Saudi Arabia targeted Sana’a Airport on Monday. In response, Yemeni Armed Forces targeted Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport.

.....................

End/ 257