Iran Condemns Saudi Strike on Sana’a Airport, Calling It a Violation of International Law

ABNA24 - Iran has condemned Saudi Arabia’s bombing of Sana’a International Airport, saying the assault violates international law and Yemen’s national sovereignty.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei made the remarks on Monday after Yemen vowed to retaliate against the Saudi strike.

He also denounced the attack as a “blatant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, as well as disrespect for Yemen’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

He further said that the strike runs contrary to efforts aimed at establishing peace and stability and is inconsistent with the 2022 truce agreement and the subsequent deals meant to prevent further escalation

“Provocative and dangerous actions such as attacking a civilian airport and jeopardizing the security and safety of a passenger aircraft constitute a flagrant breach of international aviation law and are categorically unacceptable,” Baghaei added.

Meanwhile, the spokesman warned that such “reckless moves” jeopardize Yemen’s political process, along with ongoing efforts towards achieving a peaceful solution to the crisis gripping the West Asian country.

He also affirmed the Islamic Republic’s readiness to provide any assistance necessary to advance the political process in Yemen and implement the roadmap aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability there.



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