Yemeni Official: Saudi Strike on Sana’a Airport Is a “Direct Violation of International Humanitarian Law”

ABNA24 - A senior Yemeni official says that the Saudi air strike on Sanaa International Airport constituted a direct violation of international humanitarian law, following renewed attacks that Yemeni authorities say ended a period of de-escalation.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, said that the attack represented “a direct violation of international humanitarian law”, Al Mayadeen Television reported on Monday.

He stressed that the strike was part of a continued campaign targeting Yemen, which he said amounted to daily war crimes through the blockade and the prolonged deprivation of the Yemeni people.

He held the United States and “its Saudi ally” responsible for the attack on civilian infrastructure, including Sanaa International Airport, after a period of reduced tensions.

Earlier today, Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, said the strikes on the airport marked the end of the de-escalation phase, vowing to respond to the aggression.



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